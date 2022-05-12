Susan Kelechi Watson Reveals Why Justin Hartley Didn't 'Wobble' On 'This Is Us' Clip

In April, Sterling K. Brown, who played Randall Pearson on This Is Us, got fans in a frenzy after sharing a clip that features the famous NBC movie cast members doing the Wobble dance on set. However, while everyone was breaking out their best dance moves, Justin Hartley sat on a chair and seemingly concentrated on a phone conversation. When he eventually dropped the call, Hartley started filming his costar with his phone.

However, it turned out Hartley's absence on the dance floor had not to do with his phone call. During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Watson laughed as he explained that Hartley "knows his position" because he isn't a very good dancer. The 40-year-old Hollywood star also added, "He's like, 'I know my lane. I'm going to be here."