NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving To Lakers, Terry Rozier To Nets In Suggested Three-Way Blockbuster Involving Hornets

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the teams that are expected to make big moves in the 2022 NBA offseason. Despite missing the playoffs in the 2021-22 NBA season, the Lakers remain committed to building a legitimate title contender around the veteran superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. In the past months, they have already been linked to several big names who could become available on the trade and free agency market this summer.

One of the most intriguing targets for the Lakers in the 2022 NBA free agency is All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets.