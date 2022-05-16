Buster Olney Reveals His Top Team In Baseball

Buster believes that the star-studded Los Angeles Dodgers are the top team in all of baseball. Los Angeles is currently at 21-12 and has done so by being one of the top offensive teams that baseball has seen in quite some time. What's even crazier about how well the Dodgers have played is that their offense hasn't even necessarily been as good as they can.

With a lineup that features guys like Freddie Freeman, Cody Bellinger, Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, and others, it's tough to argue with Buster Olney here when he says that the Dodgers are the best team in baseball.