Buster Olney, who might be the top baseball analyst in the world right now, has given some of his thoughts about who the top teams in all of baseball currently are. Although we're only going to be going over the top two picks, Olney believes that the New York Mets, Milwaukee Brewers, and the Los Angeles Angels are in the top five as well.
Buster Olney Reveals His Top Team In Baseball
The Los Angeles Dodgers
Buster believes that the star-studded Los Angeles Dodgers are the top team in all of baseball. Los Angeles is currently at 21-12 and has done so by being one of the top offensive teams that baseball has seen in quite some time. What's even crazier about how well the Dodgers have played is that their offense hasn't even necessarily been as good as they can.
With a lineup that features guys like Freddie Freeman, Cody Bellinger, Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, and others, it's tough to argue with Buster Olney here when he says that the Dodgers are the best team in baseball.
The New York Yankees
If there's one team right now who you can make comparisons to the Los Angeles Dodgers, look no further than the New York Yankees. The Yankees are currently 25-9 and have truly gotten contributions out of all of their guys on the roster. Not only are the Yankees hitting at an elite level, but they're also one of the top teams on the mound to start the season.
If the Yankees continue swinging the bat the way that they have to start the season, there's no limit on how far this team can go.
Are The Yankees And Dodgers As Good As Olney Says?
Right now, the two best teams in baseball are the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Obviously, we can make a case for a team like the New York Mets, but with the Mets' history of choking in the latter part of the season, people seem to be skeptical about saying that they're one of the top two teams in all of baseball.
The New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers have certainly had their fair share of disappointing postseasons in the past few years, but these two teams look to be head and shoulders above the rest of baseball and that doesn't look to be changing any time soon.
Who Would Win In A Series Between The Yankees And Dodgers?
Maybe the most difficult thing to predict right now would be who would win a series between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers. Due to how well the Dodgers starting pitching is, it would be tough to say that anybody would beat them if they're hitting. The Yankees certainly have a possibility of taking down the Dodgers, but it won't be an easy task for them.