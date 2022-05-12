Alexandra Daddario Stuns In Low-Cut Dress

Alexandra Daddario looked gorgeous in a low-cut dress as she took to Instagram to share a few glimpses of her domestic life. Fresh back from Louisiana, where she was busy filming her upcoming supernatural show, Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, the 36-year-old reveled in a few sweet comforts of home, including wine by the fireplace and a game of chess in bed.

Of course, no homey image would be complete without the classic picture in front of the walk-in closet, and that's exactly how she started off the seven-part share.

Check it out below!

Lady In Red

Alexandra Daddario in sparkling red dress with tulle skirt and strappy back at HBO event.
Shutterstock | 564025

Posing in front of a couple of clothes racks that primarily featured men's jackets and what looked like folded trousers and shirts, all neatly displayed on hangers, Daddario thrilled her 22.4 million followers on the platform in a fiery-red Rue Stiic dress that brought out her deep blue eyes. Covered in heart-shaped polka dots, it had playful butterfly sleeves, which she showed off by lifting up her arms as if to run her fingers through her hair.

While the v-neck number left quite a bit of her porcelain-skin décolletage on show, what truly caught the eye was the contrast with her icy-blue gaze. Also highlighting her waist, the dress seemed to have a flowy fit, although not many details were captured by the half-body shot that instead showcased a collection of baseball caps on the closet's upper shelf.

Scroll to see the look!

Sweet Moments

Alexandra Daddario and fiancé Andrew Form snuggle for romantic mirror selfie in a hallway.
instagram | Alexandra Daddario

Other photos included in the slideshow walked viewers through Daddario's master suite and portrayed The White Lotus star hopped up on her double-mirror vanity. Serving style in an emerald-green organza Gucci skirt with a high waist and long pleats, she checked herself out in the mirror while flaunting her pink Valentino platforms.

Later showcasing her designer heels in a separate snap of her unmade bed, she also photographed a mushroom dish waiting in the kitchen before posting a couple of romantic pics with her fiancé Andrew Form, 53. Of course, fans could recognize the chic interiors of the couple's L.A. home in Hancock Park, which they bought four months after making their relationship Instagram-official last May.

Scroll down for her post!

Captioned simply, "home," the upload amassed close to 600,000 likes and 1,360-plus comments from fans, all in the span of one day. Perhaps the most talked-about pic was that of a Star Wars AT-AT lego model that the couple built on the living room table. Shown in the final slide, it was complete with a trio of mini Storm Troopers.

Followers also remarked on Daddario's eye-popping shoes, while one person noted the slideshow "feels like home." Another user noticed the chessboard in bed, commenting on the game in progress: "You have got homie beat in 4 moves. Good work!"

Lego Enthusiasts

While fans were already aware that the lovebirds are big into chess, their lego passion is quite recent. Daddario introduced their new hobby last month when she shared a picture of Form working on the AT-AT model. In the image, the movie producer was hunched over a booklet containing assembly instructions and was closely inspecting the model's legs.

"Before he found out he put the legs of the AT-AT walker on backwards," the Baywatch star quipped in the caption.

