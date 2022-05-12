Bodybuilder Carriejune Anne Bowlby In Bikini Asks 'Shred Or Bulk?'

Carriejune Anne Bowlby close up
instagram | Carriejune Anne Bowlby

Entertainment
chisom

American model and fitness coach Carriejune Anne Bowlby is at a decision crossroad on her body goal, asking fans whether she should shred or bulk up her muscles. The 26-year-old fitness coach started her career as a track and field star cum cheerleader, building from the ground up. With an audience just shy of two million on Instagram, Carriejune doubles as a fitness influencer. In a recent post, the 26-year-old showed her current physique and asked her fans for their advice on how to move forward.

Check out the picture below.

The Latest

Top 10 Hottest 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Athletes

How Kendall Jenner Manages Her Anxiety

Alexandra Daddario Stuns In Low-Cut Dress

Carmella In Bikini Flaunts Underboobs

Anna Kendrick In Bikini Takes A Dip in The Sea

Bulk Or Build?

The 26-year-old flaunted her heavy bottom and thick-toned glutes in a camo print string bikini. She stood on her tippy toes with her long platinum blonde reaching the small of her back as she turned back to face the camera. One of her users replied to her question by saying, "You wear both physiques well!" while another wrote, "Hard work pays off 😫🙌🏽" The former commenter referred to her previous size when she was less shredded and more toned.

Entertainment

Candice Swanepoel Offers Rear View In Bikini

By Ashabi Azeez

Christmas Is Everyday For Carriejune

The fitness model once said she loves muscular feminine bodies like Larissa Reis' own and works hard at achieving it. According to Generation Iron Fitness Network,

"My favorite female athlete is Larissa Reis! She was my first fitness inspiration, I love how feminine she looks with all the muscle she has!"

Carriejune also loves the festive season and she takes it along with her throughout the year hence her fig leaf print bikini in the thick of summer.

Alexandra Daddario In Bikini Enjoys The View

Bebe Rexha Offers Rear View In Bikini

Cartoon Or Real Life?

Carriejune thinks she looked better as a cartoon and shared a comparative post of herself cosplaying Supergirl in a long-sleeved high-V-cut suit. She paired her caped look with a high ponytail held in place with a white scrunchy and thigh-high block-heel red boots. The coach's toned glutes and pelvic muscle pushed against her cutout suit while her long red cape covered her backside.

Ready To Sprint In Minibeast Sportswear

Earlier today, Carriejune shared that she returned to her roots - Track and Field - for her daily workouts. The model posed in her Minibeast two-piece sportswear, flaunting her ripped abs and washboard body with her blonde hair piled atop her head in a messy bun, ready to run.

"Never miss a Monday💪🏼 todays workout on the track😍 feels good to get back to my roots! Sprints and some gymnastics ofc 🤸🏼‍♀️," she wrote then asked her fans what sports they did or are doing currently.

Read Next

Must Read

Anna Kendrick In Bikini Takes A Dip in The Sea

Candice Swanepoel In Bikini Stands Under Sunlight

Jessie James Decker Strips To Bikini In New Video

Candice Swanepoel Offers Rear View In Bikini

Blake Lively Before Ryan Reynolds: The Actress’ Not-So-Charming Princes

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.