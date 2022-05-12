LA Mother Accused Of Killing Three Kids With Help From Son

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were called to the family home after multiple neighbors called 911 and reported hearing screaming on Saturday night.

Prisila Canales, who lives two houses away from Flores, told the Los Angeles Times that she heard Flores screaming, "My family is abusing me." Neighbors called 911 Saturday night and police responded, but they didn't do a full welfare check.

The returned again early Sunday morning, but by then it was too late for her young children.