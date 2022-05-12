LA Mother Accused Of Killing Three Kids With Help From Son

Angela Flores is accused of killing her three children.
Jessica Powers

A California mother is accused of killing her 12-year-old daughter and 8-year-old twin sons on Mother's Day weekend.

Angela Dawn Flores, 38, was arrested on a charge of murder. Her teenage son, whose name has not been released, was also arrested in connection with the grisly case.

Neighbors Call Police After Disturbance

A photo of Angela Flores (right) from her Facebook page.
Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were called to the family home after multiple neighbors called 911 and reported hearing screaming on Saturday night.

Prisila Canales, who lives two houses away from Flores, told the Los Angeles Times that she heard Flores screaming, "My family is abusing me." Neighbors called 911 Saturday night and police responded, but they didn't do a full welfare check.

The returned again early Sunday morning, but by then it was too late for her young children.

Police Make Disturbing Discovery

A police scene.
officers responded to the home on the 22500 block of Victory Boulevard after receiving a call of an assault with a deadly weapon. When they arrived, they found a disturbing scene.

The three young children were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they were declared dead. Police say that it appeared that they had been killed several hours prior to the discovery.

Authorities have not released a cause of death for the children.

Police Arrest Flores And Teenage Son

Police responded to the neighborhood twice over the weekend.
Flores and her son allegedly hid out at two different neighborhood homes before police arrived Sunday morning, according to KTTV.

Police eventually arrested Flores without incident. The following day, they also arrested her son but have not announced charges against him.

"We all grieve for these children. The loss of their young lives is a tragedy that has affected our entire community," District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement to the media after the arrests. "My prosecutors are working to hold accountable those responsible for their deaths."

Bizarre Behavior Before The Murders

Flores has a bizarre cover photo on her Facebook.
The motive for the murder is unclear, though it seems Flores was acting bizarrely before the murders. Neighbors said she was in their front yard with lit candles and an opened Bible.

Flores previously lived in the Kansas City area and worked at a construction company there, according to her Facebook. She also at one point worked as a real estate agent and had only lived in the California neighborhood for a few months.

Though the page is mostly private, people have flocked to her page to leave messages calling her a monster and evil. Her cover photo on her Facebook page makes a reference to Evangelists.

