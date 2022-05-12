LA Mother Accused Of Killing Three Kids With Help From Son

The motive for the murder is unclear, though it seems Flores was acting bizarrely before the murders. Neighbors said she was in their front yard with lit candles and an opened Bible.
Flores previously lived in the Kansas City area and worked at a construction company there, according to her Facebook. She also at one point worked as a real estate agent and had only lived in the California neighborhood for a few months.
Though the page is mostly private, people have flocked to her page to leave messages calling her a monster and evil. Her cover photo on her Facebook page makes a reference to Evangelists.