NBA Rumors: Lakers Forms 'Big 3' Of Ben Simmons, LeBron James & Anthony Davis In Proposed 3-Team Deal With Nets & Knicks

Trading all those assets for Simmons isn't a no-brainer for the Lakers. Aside from the major flaws in his game, Simmons hasn't played a game since the 2021 NBA Playoffs. However, when he's 100 percent healthy, he would undeniably be an intriguing addition to the Lakers. His potential arrival in Los Angeles could boost their performance on both ends of the floor and allow them to create a new "Big 3" with James and Davis next season.

Simmons would give the Lakers a very reliable third-scoring option behind their veteran superstar duo, as well as a great rebounder, an incredible playmaker, and an elite defender. He would also bridge the gap to the next era of Lakers basketball when James permanently ends his NBA career.