Anna Kendrick In Bikini Takes A Dip in The Sea

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Barry star disclosed the real reason why he kept his relationship with Anna from the attention of the media. According to him, he has kept his dating life private because of the effect the media attention would have on his children. "They just want me to be their dad," the father-of-three said when asked to share more about his relationship. Interaction with the media is a significant aspect of the daily lives of celebrities, but when it comes to their personal relationships, most prefer to keep it private for various reasons. One of the reasons might be to shield their young children from overt attention and intimacy.