'RHOP' Star Gizelle Bryant Reacts To Peter Thomas Dating Rumors

The reality star was married to Jamal Bryant from 2002 before their first split in 2009 after Jamal had an affair. They got back together in 2019 but ended up splitting again. They share three daughters, Grace, 16, and twins, Angel and Adore, who are 15. The 51-year-old is getting back into dating but sticking to "casual encounters' ' and discussed the concept of dating with her daughters. She asked the girls how they felt about her going out again and was shocked by the response of the twins.

They talked about how she was lonely, and they did not want her to die alone. She then confessed to dating someone and tried to use the conversation as a lesson to make them start dating if they were ready. The girls expressed how it was hard for them to date when their parents' marriage did not work out and how it took a toll on them.