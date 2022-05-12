The New York Knicks are expected to be one of the most active teams on the trade market in the 2022 NBA offseason. With the Kemba Walker experiment turning into a massive failure and Coach Tom Thibodeau's lack of trust in Immanuel Quickley, most people believe that the Knicks would search for a new starting point guard this summer. In the past months, the Knicks have already been linked to several quality floor generals who could soon become available on the trading block.
NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Acquire Ben Simmons For Julius Randle, Alec Burks & Draft Pick In Proposed Trade
Ben Simmons To Knicks
One of the players that the Knicks could pursue on the trade market is Ben Simmons of the Brooklyn Nets. According to Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report, Simmons could potentially become the "best available" trade target for the Knicks in their search for a franchise point guard in the 2022 NBA offseason. The Nets are yet to make Simmons available on the trading block but with the uncertainties surrounding his physical and mental health and questionable fit with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, there's a growing belief around the league that they will try to move him this summer.
Proposed Knicks-Nets Trade
In his article, Swartz came up with a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Knicks to acquire Simmons from the Nets in the 2022 NBA offseason. In the proposed trade scenario, the Knicks would be sending a trade package that includes Julius Randle, Alec Bucks, and a 2023 second-round pick to the Nets in exchange for Simmons. The Nets would definitely love to receive more assets in return but with Simmons' current state, they are in a no position to make huge demands.
Ben Simmons A Worthy Gamble For Knicks
The proposed blockbuster deal would be beneficial for the Knicks. Aside from addressing their major backcourt problem, the suggested trade would also enable them to get rid of Randle and the $117 million that he's owed over the next four years. Simmons may still have some major flaws in his game but when he's 100 percent healthy, he could make an impact on both ends of the floor.
Aside from being an incredible playmaker, Simmons would also give the Knicks a very reliable scorer, a great rebounder, and an elite defender. At 25, he perfectly fits the timeline of the Knicks' young core of RJ Barrett, Cam Reddish, Obi Toppin, and Quickley.
Why Nets Would Make The Trade
Though it won't give them their preferred return for Simmons, the hypothetical deal would still be worth exploring for the Nets. By sending Simmons to New York, the Nets would be acquiring an All-Star-caliber big man who can space the floor in Randle and a veteran sharpshooter in Burks.
"Getting Randle (20.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists this past season) would beef up a frontcourt that's cycled through end-of-their career vets in recent years," Swartz wrote. "Burks is a versatile wing who can handle the ball and defend multiple positions, and getting next year's second-rounder from the Knicks adds some much-needed draft capital as well."