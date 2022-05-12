NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Acquire Ben Simmons For Julius Randle, Alec Burks & Draft Pick In Proposed Trade

The proposed blockbuster deal would be beneficial for the Knicks. Aside from addressing their major backcourt problem, the suggested trade would also enable them to get rid of Randle and the $117 million that he's owed over the next four years. Simmons may still have some major flaws in his game but when he's 100 percent healthy, he could make an impact on both ends of the floor.

Aside from being an incredible playmaker, Simmons would also give the Knicks a very reliable scorer, a great rebounder, and an elite defender. At 25, he perfectly fits the timeline of the Knicks' young core of RJ Barrett, Cam Reddish, Obi Toppin, and Quickley.