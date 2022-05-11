Elizabeth Hurley In Bikini Thrills With Poolside Stretch

Speaking of life on set, Hurley has recently come under fire after posing with a pair of starfish that she said she rescued. In the pictures, the bikini-clad seductress was in water up to her hips and held up a starfish in each hand. "Found these magnificent starfish, alive but stranded, on the beach- they’re now happily back at the bottom of the sea," Hurley explained in the caption.

Showered with praise by the likes of Natalie Imbruglia, Antoine Verglas, and Sandy Linter, the Bedazzled star also attracted negative attention from some fans, who called her out for taking the "delicate" animals out of the water and endangering their life.

"They are extremely delicate and most likely won't survive once you take them out of the sea and manipulate them," said one Instagrammer, via the Daily Mail.

"You just killed those stars by taking them out of the water," commented a second user, while a third wrote: "Careful, certain starfish die when you touch them."