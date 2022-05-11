Elizabeth Hurley In Bikini Thrills With Poolside Stretch

Elizabeth Hurley may be busy filming her upcoming flick, Christmas in the Caribbean, but the 56-year-old proved she knows how to relax in a recent Instagram post that was chock-full of bikini hotness. Having clocked out for the day, the English beauty took advantage of the gorgeous tropical weather to work on her tan and sent sultry vibes all over her feed with a glorious poolside stretch.

Check it out below!

Island Chic

In a five-second video that was viewed over 690,000 times, The Royals star could be seen sunning her sculpted body on the sandstone coping of an infinity-edge pool. Shot against a spectacular Caribbean backdrop, Hurley was the main attraction as she sprawled out on her back and stretched out her arms, gently swaying her hips and hiking up a knee.

The ageless beauty rolled back the years in a teeny black two-piece with chain details, most likely one of her own creations. With a plunging neckline and low-rise bottoms, it flaunted her insane figure and was perfectly in tune with the elegantly sexy designs fans can admire over on Elizabeth Hurley Beach, the movie star's eponymous swimwear brand.

Scroll for more swimsuit looks!

Bikini Bod On Fleek

Elizabeth Hurley takes a mirror selfie in cheetah-print bikini.
instagram | Elizabeth Hurley Beach

The upload gained a huge engagement from Hurley's devoted admirers, who clicked the "Like" button on the video 154,500-plus times and left just over 3,000 messages in the comments section.

"When filming wraps for the day," the actress wrote in the caption, blowing a kiss to her audience via emoji.

This comes after the movie star highlighted some of the island-life perks while promoting her new film in a blue bikini.

When she's not documenting her life on set, the glamorous actress can be seen posing in bathing suits on her brand's Instagram page, her exciting photoshoots standing testament to her early modeling career.

The Starfish Backlash

Speaking of life on set, Hurley has recently come under fire after posing with a pair of starfish that she said she rescued. In the pictures, the bikini-clad seductress was in water up to her hips and held up a starfish in each hand. "Found these magnificent starfish, alive but stranded, on the beach- they’re now happily back at the bottom of the sea," Hurley explained in the caption.

Showered with praise by the likes of Natalie Imbruglia, Antoine Verglas, and Sandy Linter, the Bedazzled star also attracted negative attention from some fans, who called her out for taking the "delicate" animals out of the water and endangering their life.

"They are extremely delicate and most likely won't survive once you take them out of the sea and manipulate them," said one Instagrammer, via the Daily Mail.

"You just killed those stars by taking them out of the water," commented a second user, while a third wrote: "Careful, certain starfish die when you touch them."

Back On The Red Carpet!

Elizabeth Hurley in pink gown with high slit and long train at BCRF event.
Shutterstock | 64736

While Hurley did not respond to the criticism, the actress was back in New York on May 10 to attend the Breast Cancer Research Foundation's Hot Pink Party. Echoing the theme in a plunging pink sequin gown with a cinched waist and a mermaid fit, she was perched atop fuchsia open-toe heels and totted a pink clutch that coordinated with her glittery drop-down earrings.

A Global Ambassador for The Estée Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign for over two decades, the actress took the stage to deliver an inspiring speech, with the Daily Mail noting that, over the years, she has encouraged several friends to have lumps in their breasts examined. 

