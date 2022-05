High School Musical alum Vanessa Hudgens is the queen of bikini fashion, and with the summer season coming, we expect to see more of that soonest. The model served enough content last Summer, from poolside posts to Island vacation pictures and this year promises to be as good if not better. She already had a head start first by releasing a swimwear collection with Fabletics; then she dominated Coachella with beautiful outfits curated with swimwear.

