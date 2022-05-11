Gabrielle Union Stuns In Tight Minidress

Union and Wade showed fans what couples goals mean when the 49-year-old Bring It On actress posted snaps of her and the 40-year-old basketball player rocking funky yet classy outfits. Union, for her part, looked chic in a mini figure-hugging brown dress. She completed her hot-girl look with back stilettos gold wrist band, wrapping things up with a center-part hairstyle and simple makeup.

While Wade looked stylish in a top, cream-colored trousers, with stoking and brown shoes. He added a black and white checked jacket to this outfit and completed the whole look with a lovely gold chain. The couple are fashion pros, and their fashionable update got over 190,000 likes. Union captioned the post, "Big Mama ❤ Paw Paw."