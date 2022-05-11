NBA Rumors: Nets Could Trade Ben Simmons To Pistons For Jerami Grant Plus Others

The proposed blockbuster deal would be worth exploring for the Pistons, especially now that they are still in the initial phase of the rebuilding process. Instead of being pressured to give Grant a massive contract extension this summer, the suggested trade would enable them to trade his expiring contract for a younger All-Star in Simmons.

"With Killian Hayes simply not looking like a starting NBA point guard yet, the thought of pairing the 6'11" Simmons with 6'6" Cade Cunningham would give the Pistons a huge backcourt, one capable of zipping passes all over the court while also playing lockdown defense," Swartz said.