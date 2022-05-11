NBA Rumors: GSW Should Strongly Consider Trading Stephen Curry To Lakers For Russell Westbrook's Expiring Contract

Though it is highly unlikely to happen in the 2022 NBA offseason, the proposed blockbuster deal would be worth exploring for the Warriors, especially if they consider Jordan Poole part of their long-term plans. Trading Curry and the four years and $215 million he's owed over the next four years for Westbrook's expiring deal would enable them to open up a huge chunk of their salary cap space that they could use to give Poole a massive contract extension.

Poole is yet to reach Curry's level, but he undeniably has the potential to become a legitimate superstar in the league. This season, the 22-year-old shooting guard averaged 18.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 4.0 assists while shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from beyond the arc.