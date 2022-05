The Los Angeles Dodgers are the best team in baseball, but not everything has gone their way this season. A lot of their stars haven't exactly looked like themselves. Outfielder Mookie Betts was one of those who were struggling.

From April 8th to April 20th, the former AL MVP had just eight hits and three runs batted in to go along with a slash line of .178/.289/.222. However, he has come alive in his last 15 games. He has five homers, 10 runs batted in, and a slash line of .328/.412/.603.