When Twitter accepted a $44 billion buyout offer from billionaire Elon Musk, the founder and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, liberal politicians and activists reacted with horror.

Their worst fears appear to be coming true, since Musk is making it clear he is open to reinstating former President Donald Trump's account.

Trump was banned from all major social media platforms following the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, which he allegedly encouraged.