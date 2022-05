Following back-to-back wins, the Philadelphia 76ers will hit the road again to square off against the Miami Heat. Doc Rivers' side was able to climb its way back from a 0-2 deficit, mostly led by Joel Embiid's return from a two-game absence.

James Harden turned back the clock with a 31-point performance, arguably his best game since joining the Sixers. For Miami, their often-stout defense was nowhere to be found, with their rivals shooting over 50% from the field in Game 4 of the series.