Chrishell was seemingly leaving a mark on her new significant other as she gave them a new tattoo. The 27-year-old "Gay 4 Me" singer shared a photo that showed Chrishell, 40, holding a tattoo gun over a leg while giving them a tattoo that read "get me outta here."

Tina Louise showed some support for the couple as she commented, "Damn ok @chrishell.stause I'm next." The 40-year-old model also defended Chrishell from trolls by adding, "She's living her best life, and I'm here for it!! Get out of here with the negativity."