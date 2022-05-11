'RHOC' Alum Tamra Judge Shares Where She Stands With Shannon Beador After Years-Long Feud

Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador had a falling out after Judge announced in January 2020 that she would no longer be appearing on The Real Housewives of Orange County. But before that, the ladies, along with Tamra's fellow ex-cast member, Vicki Gunvalson, deemed themselves as the "Tres Amigas" and were seen engaging in tons of fun moments together on the Bravo reality series.

So, where do they stand in their relationship today, years after losing touch? Judge revealed just that during an episode of her podcast, Two T's in a Pod, earlier this month.