'RHOC' Alum Tamra Judge Shares Where She Stands With Shannon Beador After Years-Long Feud

Tamra Judge offered an update on her years-long feud with former friend and Real Housewives of Orange County cast member Shannon Beador during a recent episode of Two T's in a Pod, her shared podcast with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp.
Tamra Judge Were Best Friends During Their Time Together On 'RHOC'
Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador had a falling out after Judge announced in January 2020 that she would no longer be appearing on The Real Housewives of Orange County. But before that, the ladies, along with Tamra's fellow ex-cast member, Vicki Gunvalson, deemed themselves as the "Tres Amigas" and were seen engaging in tons of fun moments together on the Bravo reality series.
So, where do they stand in their relationship today, years after losing touch? Judge revealed just that during an episode of her podcast, Two T's in a Pod, earlier this month.
Tamra Judge Recently Attempted To Reach Out To Shannon Beador
During the May 6 episode of the podcast, Judge suggested that her co-host and friend, Teddi Mellencamp, formerly of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, reached out to Beador, via phone, on her behalf, and noted that Beador “was not very happy that [Arroyave] called her.”
“Well, I don’t think she’s like mad. She was like, ‘Well I want to do this one on one,’" Judge recalled, via Heavy, adding that she had told a mutual friend of hers and Beador's "that ‘Oh my god, we were drinking and we called a few people.’”
Shannon Beador Doesn't Want To Talk To Tamra Judge With Someone Else On The Line
During her discussion with the unnamed mutual friend of Judge and Beador's, Judge was informed that Beador wanted to speak with her -- not Judge and a friend or friends.
“I said, ‘Listen, I can’t believe we did this, Teddi like called Shannon and texted her’ and he says, ‘Yeah I know, [Beador] was like I would rather just talk to her one on one,’" Judge revealed.
In response, Mellencamp said that she feels Beador should “get some balls and call [Judge].”
A Reconciliation Could Be On The Horizon For Tamra Judge And Shannon Beador
As the podcast episode continued, Judge said that she and Beador have been communicating with one another through “some mutual friends” and suggested to her listeners that reconciliation between herself and Beador just might be on the horizon. Time will tell.