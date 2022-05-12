Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is known for its sexy cover models, but athletes are another group of cover girls who steal the spotlight. Here's a list of the top ten hottest athletes to wow in bikinis for the Swimsuit issue cover and, in most cases, inserts.
Top 10 Hottest 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Athletes
10. Hannah Teter
Olympic snowboarder Hannah Teter posed topless in her 2010 Sports Illustrated issue melting snow and hearts along the way. The 35-year-old is now a member of the Sierra-at-Tahoe club and continues leisure snowboarding following her retirement.
In another post, she posed in a see-through white coverall displaying her red bikini bottom with festive snow boots.
9. Clair Bidez
Clair Bidez is another Snowboarder who posed topless with her board for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. The now 34-year-old is a research analyst after earning her BSc from Westminster College and MSc in Geography from the University of Utah. She doesn't have much of an online presence, and she keeps her private life away from the media.
8. Ana Ivanovic
Serbian Tennis player Ana Ivanovic joined the 2010 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue models for an inset spread. The retired Grand Slam champion now spends her days trying out healthy food recipes for her newfound dedication to wellness.
7. Aly Raisman
In 2017, Aly Raisman joined fellow Fierce Five Olympian Simone Biles for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit inset. The retired athlete went topless in a bikini for an upside-down shoot. Raisman is now a part-time mentor/trainer for young gymnasts and wellness enthusiasts.
6. Ronda Rousey
MMA fighter and WWE wrestler Ronda Rousey first appeared in a Sports Illustrated inset column at age 14 before dominating the world of combat sports. In 2017, she landed her cover on Sports Illustrated, wearing a two-piece UFC sports set consisting of a bra top and biker shorts.
5. Danica Patrick
40-year-old Danica Patrick holds the record as the most successful woman in American open-wheel car racing. In 2008, she ditched the tracksuit for bikini bottoms in a topless sunset shoot for the year's Swimsuit issue. These days, Patrick has a new passion - podcasting - and she hosts a new episode every Thursday. She also has a wine brand - Somnium, Voyant, and Danica Rose.
4. Alex Morgan
American soccer player Alex Morgan covered the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in a navy blue bikini, flaunting her washboard abs. If she ever decides to quit football in her prime, Morgan has a bright future in modeling and Tv-movies since she already has some docuseries and comedy shows to her name.
3. Simone Biles
Number gymnast in the world, Simone Biles, made her Sports Illustrated debut in 2017 showing off her insane form in a handstand bikini pose. The 25-year-old heralded a new generation of athletes prioritizing mental health over glory and medals with her withdrawal from the Summer Olympics in 2021.
2. Lindsey Vonn
Retired Olympian Lindsey Vonn landed her first Sports Illustrated Swimsuit inset spread in 2011, but her latest issue feature was in 2019. The athlete isn't shy to show off her toned physique in swimwear, and as a Gold medal-winning skier, Vonn earned her feature. She joined the exclusive list of athletes to grace the Sports magazine. In one of her celebratory posts from 2019, the athlete said, "3rd time is the charm!"
1. Naomi Osaka
In 2021, Japanese-Haitian tennis player Naomi Osaka joined Megan thee Stallion and Leyna Bloom on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover. The feat made her the first woman of her descent to grace the most-coveted magazine cover.
The cover came a few months after she declined interviews due to overwhelming stress from the game, although she explained she did the shoot long before her announcement. She spoke about mental health care and growing her career in Tennis in the issue.
