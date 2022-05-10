Stassie Karanikolaou In Bikini Poses In The Jungle

Kylie Jenner and Stassie have been BFFs for so many years. Their friendship goes way back to the extent of Kylie throwing her a weekend-long soiree for her 22nd birthday party. Their friendship started when they met at a bookstore where Kylie was for a fan event. This ignited their friendship, and they basically grew up and lived together. A new level of their friendship was discovered in 2019 at Travis Scott's birthday party when they got matching tattoos with "Stormi" in honor of Kyle's daughter. Stassie, who loves to have a good time, first became famous with her YouTube channel and then joined Khloe Kardashian's Good American "Good Squad."