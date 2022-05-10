Stassie Karanikolaou has no trouble captivating her 10.8 Instagram fans with bikini photos. Her page is filled with various sensational bikini images, and she added more in a recent post. Having a perfect bikini figure was one of her charms, and fans are always excited to explore the new bikini looks.
Stassie Karanikolaou In Bikini Poses In The Jungle
Jungle Bikini Snaps
The 24-year-old raved on Instagram with new bikini snaps in the jungle. The first slide showed her in a steamy pose standing on a wooden bridge. She rocked a two-piece butterfly detailed bikini with thin red straps around the bikini bottom. The high waist straps were tied just above her hips, giving a clear view of her enticing body figure. The bikini covered the necessary parts, leaving a good display of her bountiful cleavage, toned legs, and curvy frame. The other slides showed different angles of her voluptuous and alluring elements. She captioned the post 'In da jungleee,' which featured a beautiful and serene jungle background.
Turning Up Vacation Heat
Taking a vacation after a busy month of working was necessary, and Stassie was sure to have a good time. With the caption, she gave to the post, 'Do not disturb,' one would know she was enjoying the beauty of her natural environment. The post featured different slides showing her stunning figure. The snaps showed her in an alluring two-piece floral bikini with a plunging neckline, displaying her captivating cleavage. A thin waist chain sat comfortably on her midsection just underneath a belly ring, drawing attention to her chiseled abs. Her yellow nails blended perfectly with the yellow bikini as she styled with white sunglasses on the first slide.
A Look At Kylie Jenner And Stassie's Friendship
Kylie Jenner and Stassie have been BFFs for so many years. Their friendship goes way back to the extent of Kylie throwing her a weekend-long soiree for her 22nd birthday party. Their friendship started when they met at a bookstore where Kylie was for a fan event. This ignited their friendship, and they basically grew up and lived together. A new level of their friendship was discovered in 2019 at Travis Scott's birthday party when they got matching tattoos with "Stormi" in honor of Kyle's daughter. Stassie, who loves to have a good time, first became famous with her YouTube channel and then joined Khloe Kardashian's Good American "Good Squad."
Being Open About Plastic Surgery
The American model was open about getting plastic surgery. She revealed getting a breast augmentation. She shared her thoughts on not being ashamed of taking plastic surgery when many people were criticizing her for being insecure . "if I was insecure I wouldn't have showed it," she explained. "I wanted to show people that there's nothing to be ashamed of — that's it's so common for girls to have this issue and you can do something to fix it."