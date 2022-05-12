'That's The Moment I Woke Up': 'Tinder Swindler' Victim Ayleen Charlotte Gets Candid On ‘Red Table Talk’

During this week's episode of Red Table Talk, Ayleen Charlotte, who was one of the victims featured in The Tinder Swindler documentary on Netflix, opened up about being lured and eventually falling for Simon Leviev's schemes.

During her appearance on the show, Charlotte recalls how Simon pretended to be part of the real Leviev diamond family to convince his targets about his status. She also alludes to her world falling apart and the things she has done and is doing to get her life back in order and on track again.

“It took me almost one and a half years to build myself up again. You have so many emotions because you lost the love of your life, you lost all of your money, you're in big problems with banks, with loans,” shared Charlotte shared.