Like mother like daughter, so the saying should go in this case. Following in her mother's footsteps, Ava has found within herself the ability to be authentic and composed in front of a camera. Appearing in shows like Entertainment Tonight and Good Morning America and taking up modeling featuring in Rodarte's Fall 2018 collection, Ms. Witherspoon passed on her charming genetics to her young double.

Known for movies like This Means War and Legally Blonde, Reese has constantly shown her natural talent for gracing screens. Recently, she's been doing the same behind the camera, producing the series Big Little Lies. An interest that rubbed onto Ava, a passionate photographer who posts some of her outstanding pictures on her Instagram.