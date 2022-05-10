Inside Ex-Giants Catcher Buster Posey's 106-Acre Ranch Selling For $3.9M

Buster Posey, a former star of the San Francisco Giants, is looking for a buyer for his 106-acre property in Oroville, California. According to the Wall Street Journal, the outdoor utopia known as Springer Lodge is up for sale for $3.9 million.

According to the listing, the property in Butte County, some 150 miles northeast of San Francisco, features mountain views and about 10,000 square feet of living space.

The baseball catcher and his wife, Kristin Posey, purchased the property for $1.6 million in 2016. Now that Buster is retired, he has returned to Georgia and no longer needs his vacation property.

Get more details about Buster's listed home and much more below.

Enjoyable Outdoor Experience

Springer Lodge
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

Speaking to reporters, Buster said he purchased the property to provide his children with opportunities to engage in outdoor activities.

“I grew up hunting with my dad and my brothers, and I formulated great childhood memories through that,” said Buster. 

A lake, tennis court, two seasonal rivers, and enough space and facilities for hunting and fishing are just some of the highlights of the expansive property.

Highlights Of The Home

Main house with a cathedral ceiling
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

The main house, which was built in 2008 and measures approximately 3,300 square feet, contains five bedrooms and a great room with cathedral ceilings. The catcher also constructed a 4,800-square-foot red barn.

The first floor of the barn is used for events and serves as storage for recreational vehicles, while the second story houses a game room with five built-in sleeping areas.

“The kids have enjoyed it for sure,” said Buster, speaking about the game room. 

The former MLB star also built a workshop and a three-bedroom caretaker residence of about 1,300 square feet.

Perfect Vacation Hideout

Entertainment barn
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

A lake and two seasonal creeks, a tennis court, and views of the Butte Mountains can all be found on the grounds. Ducks, doves, quails, turkeys, and bucks are among the game animals on the site for hunters, white bass and catfish are available for fishing.

According to the listing, the ranch is suitable for a vacation hideaway, family compound, or the ideal property for someone craving privacy.

A Real Estate Mogul

Buster Posey in action
Shutterstock | 840655

Buster is also said to have sold his mansion in Lafayette, California, for $9.28 million earlier this year. In June 2013, he purchased the mansion for $4,585,000, meaning he made a good profit from its sale.

The six-bedroom, five-bathroom mansion was listed for $7.5 million by Dudum Real Estate Group, however, it was sold off-market for $9.28 million on March 10.

The three-time World Series champion's agent, Julie Del Santo, said he did his homework and was wise to invest in the neighborhood. He admitted that the real estate market in Lafayette and neighboring Orinda and Moraga, commonly referred to as Lamorinda, is "extremely competitive."

Inside The Mansion

Bedroom
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

The house has six bedrooms, six bathrooms, an office, a leisure room, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, wood shingling, an open floor plan, stainless steel appliances, and huge closets, all of which are hidden behind a gated entry.

The property features a beautiful, park-like backyard with a dazzling pool and spa, as well as a built-in kitchen with BBQ and a spitfire grill. The entertaining dream backyard also features an unbelievable bespoke treehouse, mature vegetation for privacy, a putting green, an extensive grassy area, and a covered patio.

The home is also accessible to schools, nature trails, restaurants, and shops, as well as everything else a baseball legend or the mansion's next owner might want to visit.

Last year, Buster retired from baseball after enjoying an incredible playing career. He and his wife, both Georgia natives, intend to return to the Peach State, where they still have family. Hence, why they put their California property on the market.

