Inside Ex-Giants Catcher Buster Posey's 106-Acre Ranch Selling For $3.9M

Buster Posey, a former star of the San Francisco Giants, is looking for a buyer for his 106-acre property in Oroville, California. According to the Wall Street Journal , the outdoor utopia known as Springer Lodge is up for sale for $3.9 million.

According to the listing, the property in Butte County, some 150 miles northeast of San Francisco, features mountain views and about 10,000 square feet of living space.

The baseball catcher and his wife, Kristin Posey, purchased the property for $1.6 million in 2016. Now that Buster is retired, he has returned to Georgia and no longer needs his vacation property.

