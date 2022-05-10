Drew Barrymore Stuns In Sequin Dress

The actress, producer, and talk show host knows how to strike a pose in a dress! Drew Barrymore, 47, never disappoints when it comes to stunning evening dresses or her penchant for playing up her sassy, quirky appeal. The American talk show host and actress has glammed it up in some delicate dresses, leaving indelible marks in the celebrity fashion industry.

Drew Barrymore Is America's Sweetheart!

With 15.6 million Instagram followers, Drew Barrymore is famous for playing a part in romantic comedies and has always impressed her fans with her joie de vivre attitude to life. Her Instagram photos are proof enough as she seems to have good taste when it comes to fashion.

Drew Ups The Glam Factor In Glittery Dress

Drew's Instagram comments section was full of comments and emojis from her supportive fans after the star shared her photo in a glittery Lanvin dress. As one of America’s leading actresses for two generations now, she is beloved since playing Gertie in the classic Spielberg film, ‘ET’. Even today, she knows how to pile on the cuteness.

In a recent post, she pulled out all attention after stepping out in a complete sequin dress. "Oh my goodness. Beauty ❤," one fan posted. Another added, OMG, that dress!!!!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.

Drew Throws It Back To Denim Mini-Skirt Dress

Who doesn’t remember Barrymore from her younger, wild child days growing up in front of our very eyes? Always a trailblazer and tomboy, the times that she dolled herself up were the times when we fell in love with her all over again. Daring to impress, Drew shared a throwback photo of her in a denim mini-skirt dress. The Flower Beauty co-founder looks stunning, pairing it with a red sweater and posing for a photo along the street. This explains why her design and fashion ideas work for the mini-skirt dresses, which have become famous.

Drew Does The Little Black Dress Justice!

After attending a star-studded ceremony, Barrymore reminded us all that every woman needs a bit of LBD (little black dress) in her life. The photo brought Drew's impeccable fashion design as she was dressed in a figure-hugging black dress, then teamed the design with a glitter body spray and teamed it up with daisies in her hair. With her light blonde hair, gorgeous smile, and enchanting demeanor, there is no question that even now as a full grown-up and the mother of two young girls, she still remains just as important to the entertainment industry as ever before!

