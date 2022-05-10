Drew Barrymore Stuns In Sequin Dress

Drew's Instagram comments section was full of comments and emojis from her supportive fans after the star shared her photo in a glittery Lanvin dress. As one of America’s leading actresses for two generations now, she is beloved since playing Gertie in the classic Spielberg film, ‘ET’. Even today, she knows how to pile on the cuteness.

In a recent post, she pulled out all attention after stepping out in a complete sequin dress. "Oh my goodness. Beauty ❤," one fan posted. Another added, OMG, that dress!!!!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.