NBA Rumors: Zach LaVine To Lakers, Russell Westbrook To Knicks In Suggested Three-Team Trade Involving Bulls

One of the teams that could try to steal LaVine from the Bulls this summer is the Los Angeles Lakers. In a recent article, Jason Reed of Fansided's Lake Show Life discussed a potential sign-and-trade scenario that would enable the Lakers to acquire LaVine in the 2022 NBA free agency. The hypothetical blockbuster trade won't only be between the Lakers and the Bulls, but it would also involve the New York Knicks.

In the proposed three-way deal, the Lakers would get LaVine, the Bulls would receive Evan Fournier and Julius Randle, and the Knicks would land Russell Westbrook, a 2027 first-round pick, and the rights to swap first-round picks in 2028.