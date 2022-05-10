Kevin Hart knows that when doing stand-up comedy shows, things can go awry. However, when it comes to an on-stage attack, even Hart would agree that seeing someone hop on stage to assault a performer was pretty out of the ordinary.

While appearing on a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, which was being hosted by Mike Birbiglia as Jimmy Kimmel recovered from a COVID-19 diagnosis, Hart was questioned about the recent attack on Dave Chappelle by Birbiglia, who noted the incident, via YouTube, as "scary."