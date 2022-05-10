Kevin Hart spoke out about the recent on-stage attack of comedian Dave Chappelle while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Find out what he feels that the outburst "needed to happen."
'Needed To Happen': Kevin Hart Reacts To Dave Chappelle Attack On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
Kevin Hart Is A Stand-Up Comedian Himself
Kevin Hart knows that when doing stand-up comedy shows, things can go awry. However, when it comes to an on-stage attack, even Hart would agree that seeing someone hop on stage to assault a performer was pretty out of the ordinary.
While appearing on a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, which was being hosted by Mike Birbiglia as Jimmy Kimmel recovered from a COVID-19 diagnosis, Hart was questioned about the recent attack on Dave Chappelle by Birbiglia, who noted the incident, via YouTube, as "scary."
Kevin Hart Didn't Find The Incident To Be Scary
In response to Birbiglia's claim of the attack being scary, Hart said that it wasn't, noting that someone simply ran on stage and "got their a--- whooped."
"It's not scary. It's one of those things that needed to happen... Do you want people to continue to think that they can cross that line? And break the barrier...?" Hart continued. "Somebody getting their a-- whipped sends a message out to the other people — like, you know, 'I was thinking about doing that, but after seeing that I don't really wanna do that.'"
Lines Blurred
The attack on Chappelle took place amid a sold-out show during the Netflix Is a Joke festival at the Hollywood Bowl. And, as Hart explained, it was disappointing to see that the incident overshadowed Chappelle's history-making milestone.
"I think the world that we're in right now, there's a lot of lines that have gotten blurred, and sometimes you gotta take a couple steps backwards to take a couple steps forward. And I think that moment that we just witnessed with Dave is fogging up a bigger moment."
Dave's attacker has been identified as 23-year-old Isaiah Lee.
"Ultimately, these moments of improfessionalism should not break professionals. They shouldn't shape or mold the world that we're not being seen or viewed in. So I think it's time to get back to a place of respect for your live entertainer," Hart concluded.
Dave Chappelle Remained Focused On His 'Historic Moment' Amid The Attack
"Dave Chappelle celebrated four nights of comedy and music, setting record-breaking sales for a comedian at the Hollywood Bowl.… and he refuses to allow last night's incident to overshadow the magic of this historic moment," Carla Sims, Chappelle's publicist, told Entertainment Weekly in a statement.