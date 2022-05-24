Dorinda Medley is moving on from The Real Housewives of New York City with a role on Peacock's upcoming second season of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, the Ex-Wives Club.
'We Had Our Moments': 'RHONY' Alum Dorinda Medley Talks 'RHUGT' Season 2
Dorinda Medley Confirmed Her 'RHONY' Exit In 2020
Following six seasons on The Real Housewives of New York City, Dorinda Medley took to her Instagram page in august 2020 to announce that she would not be featured on the then-upcoming 13th season of the Bravo reality series.
"What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice...But all things must come to an end. This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away. I have met so many interesting people and learned so much about myself, about life and about women along the way," Medley wrote, along with a photo of herself.
She then added, "Thank you to Bravo and NBC for the incredible ride and to my cast mates for constant stimulation and entertainment. I wish you all health, happiness and success."
Dorinda Medley Fans Have Been Begging For Her To Return To 'RHONY'
Ever since Medley confirmed her exit from The Real Housewives of New York City, fans have been begging for her to return and taking many things as possible clues that her comeback was possible. And, while Medley could be featured in the RHONY: Legacy spinoff, her only confirmed role at this time is on Peacock's upcoming second season of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip.
As fans may have seen, the Ex-Wives Club trailer was released earlier this month on YouTube.
Dorinda Medley Teased 'RHUGT' Season 2 Shortly After The Trailer's Release
After the reveal of the trailer, Medley attended Variety’s 2022 Power of Women: New York Event, where she revealed which cast members of the Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip annoyed her the least.
“We had our moments,” she exclusively told Page Six. “We were there for eight days, filming 12-14 hours a day so I have to say we all irritated each other at some point. [But] I think the people who irritated me the least were probably Phaedra [Parks] and Eva [Marcille]."
Dorinda Medley Welcomed The Cast To Her Berkshires Home
Although the first season was filmed in Turks and Caicos, the second season was filmed at Medley's own home, the Blue Stone Manor, in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.
“You gotta remember I hadn’t had anyone at Blue Stone Manor for almost 16 months and then eight women, some I knew well, some I didn’t know at all, some I knew a little bit, and then put them in Blue Stone Manor when it was still technically COVID," she explained.