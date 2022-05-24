'We Had Our Moments': 'RHONY' Alum Dorinda Medley Talks 'RHUGT' Season 2

Following six seasons on The Real Housewives of New York City, Dorinda Medley took to her Instagram page in august 2020 to announce that she would not be featured on the then-upcoming 13th season of the Bravo reality series.

"What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice...But all things must come to an end. This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away. I have met so many interesting people and learned so much about myself, about life and about women along the way," Medley wrote, along with a photo of herself.

She then added, "Thank you to Bravo and NBC for the incredible ride and to my cast mates for constant stimulation and entertainment. I wish you all health, happiness and success."