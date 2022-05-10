Wilmer Valderrama Teases What To Expect From 'Zorro'

Wilmer valderrama
Shutterstock | 1296406

Entertainment
Ashabi Azeez

Hollywood actor Wilmer Valderrama made a stop on The Drew Barrymore Show where he shared tidbits on the new installation of the legendary movie, Zorro. From Valderrama's take on what fans could expect, it was clear the new Zorro film project will be viewed in a whole new light.

Valderrama Promises Authenticity

Wilmer valderrama
Shutterstock | 2914948

Wilmer Valderrama gained fame for his role in That 70s Show, but now, fans will get to see him wear a new heart in Disney Live action series, Zorro. The star actor explained to Drew Barrymore that the upcoming movie will be a "Zorro for this generation." Valderrama added that although there are tweaks to give it a more relatable feel, the origin story will be melded in authenticity. He stated:

"And it'll be incredibly thoughtful with its origin story, and it'll be grounded in authenticity."

Valderrama's stint on the Zorro series was first announced in December 2021. It is clear from the actor's statement that he has a lot on hand, and while fans will see him don the famous cloak of Zorro, he has also been tapped to reprise his role as Fez from That 70s Show in That 90s Show.

Daytime Emmy Award Nominations

Drew Barrymore
Shutterstock | 842245

Drew and her show are being nominated for what may be one of the most meaningful awards for a television program. The talk show host shared the good news on her Instagram page, thanking her amazing team for their support. The Daytime Emmy Awards nominations include Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show, Outstanding Writing Team For A Daytime Non-fiction Series, Outstanding Costume Design/Styling, Outstanding Special Effects, Makeup, and Hairstyling, and Outstanding Daytime Promotional Announcement.

Making Her Show A Hit

Drew Barrymore
Shutterstock | 842284

Since launching the talk show in September 2020, the show has become a hit, with the star receiving several awards and honors for her work on the show. Drew was most recently awarded a 2020 Webby Special Achievement Award at the Webby Awards, which covered not only the talk show but all her brands, including a podcast that accompanies the show, her beauty line called Flower Beauty, and a cookware collection, Cook With Beautiful. The multi-talented talk show host also runs a production company, Flower Films, with her best friend since she was 19 and Jimmy Fallon's wife, Nancy Juvonen.

The Talk Show Is Renewed

Drew Barrymore
Wikimedia | Nightscream

The daytime talk show, produced and distributed by CBS Media Ventures and shot in New York City, has been renewed through the 2022-2023 season. Stations owned by CBS, Sinclair, Nexstar, Gray, Scripps, Tegnal, and Weigel were among those signing on for another season. Drew expressed her appreciation to her crew and those who have helped that show achieve success, adding that her goal for the show is to take the show higher and to be a game-changer in the daytime space. "Our show wants to be a bright spot and not a blind spot, and we want to make people feel good," she said.

