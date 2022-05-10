Wilmer Valderrama Teases What To Expect From 'Zorro'

Wilmer Valderrama gained fame for his role in That 70s Show, but now, fans will get to see him wear a new heart in Disney Live action series, Zorro. The star actor explained to Drew Barrymore that the upcoming movie will be a "Zorro for this generation." Valderrama added that although there are tweaks to give it a more relatable feel, the origin story will be melded in authenticity. He stated:

"And it'll be incredibly thoughtful with its origin story, and it'll be grounded in authenticity."

Valderrama's stint on the Zorro series was first announced in December 2021. It is clear from the actor's statement that he has a lot on hand, and while fans will see him don the famous cloak of Zorro, he has also been tapped to reprise his role as Fez from That 70s Show in That 90s Show.