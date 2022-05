It's reported that Deebo Samuel wanted to be traded from the 49ers due to his usage.

Samuel felt that he was being overused, but many people don't think that this was the scenario and that he was just looking for more money from a different team.

Many reports have surfaced saying that the 49ers want to pay Deebo Samuel, but it's not happening because he's cut off all contract talks with San Francisco.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport gave his thoughts on the situation.

"He takes a lot of hits, used like a running back, put all over the field and it just does not sound like he's comfortable with the way he's being used."