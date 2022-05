Determining if Rob Gronkowski is going to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is going to require a few different looks at this situation. He might have thought last season was going to be Tom Brady's final season, which it almost was. That's something to keep in mind here because he might have just come back to play last year to play his last season along with his best friend.

With Gronkowski having a few concussions throughout his career and still being uncertain if Tom Brady is going to return for more seasons after this year, he might decide to hold out and not play this season.

Although it is possible because Tom Brady is going to be doing everything that he possibly can to get him back on the field, if he hasn't made a decision yet, it's not looking too good for the future.