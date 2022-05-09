MMA News: Israel Adesanya Ready To Defend His Title

Israel Adesanya
USAToday | USAToday

Sports
Jon Conahan

UFC president Dana White has confirmed that Israel Adesanya will be taking on Jared Cannonier after his title defense at the UFC 271.

This is going to be one of the best upcoming fights as it's going to be taking place in the coming months. Israel Adesanya is going to be coming in at 22-1, while Jared Cannonier will be coming in at 15-5.

The Latest

Floyd Mayweather Reportedly Hasn't Paid Logan Paul

What Makes Kristen Stewart And Charlize Theron's Friendship Work Despite 15-Year Age Difference

Halle Berry Stuns In Leggy Minidress

Kate Beckinsale In Bikini Reminisces On Pre-Covid Life

Unsolved Mysteries: Hollywood Dream Turns Nightmare For Actor Robert Blake's Wife

Cannonier Wanted A Title Shot

Cannonier
USAToday | USAToday

It's reported that Jared Cannonier called out Israel Adesanya and asked him to fight for his title.

"I want that shot next," Cannonier shouted to cage-side UFC president Dana White "I get that shot next. It's me, nobody else. Me."

When Israel was asked about Cannonier's request for a title shot, he said: "Yeah, I'm not going to say no to Cannonier."

Cannonier has been watching Israel's fights for a few years now and thinks he has what it takes to take down one of the best in the world.

Sports

Mandy Rose Straddles Bike In Athleisure

By chisom

Cannonier Says Israel Has To Change His Approach Against Him

Jared Cannonier
USAToday | USAToday

Israel has been holding back with some of his comments, but Cannonier certainly hasn't. In a recent interview, he had some interesting words to say about the upcoming fight between the two.

“All I know without giving up too much of my game plan is that it’s going to be very competitive. More competitive than any other fights that he’s had in the octagon. I’m sure it’s going to be the same thing same for me.

“But I’m going to anticipate less, just answering any of the questions that he’s gonna present to me, answering them with ferocity, and I don’t know, any of those pretty words we can add to it, but I feel like he’s going to have to change his approach, that’s for sure. He’s not going to be style-bending in there because I plan on neutralizing his game and imposing minds like I do with any and everybody.”

Malia Manuel In Bikini Shows Off Lithesome Physique

Carmella Goes Bridal In Bikini

Who Did Adesayna Lose Too?

Israel Adesanya
USAToday | USAToday

The only person that has ever beaten Israel Adesanya was Jan Blachowicz. Blachowicz is a UFC light heavyweight champion and is well known throughout his country in Poland.

Many people were surprised that he ended up beating Israel in the fight just because of how well Adesanya has fought in the past. Adesanya lost the fight after being dominated by Blachowicz.

Who Will Win This Fight?

Israel Adesanya
USAToday | USAToday

The fight between Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier is going to be one of the best of the entire summer. With Israel Adesanya only losing one fight in his entire career, it would be safe to say that he should be able to come away with an extremely tough win here.

Read Next

Must Read

Candice Swanepoel Offers Rear View In Bikini

Paris Hilton In Bikini Is Ready For A 'Sliving Summer'

Ariana Grande Impresses 11 Million With Braless Top

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Khloe Kardashian Speaks Up After Tristan Thompson's Reconciliation

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.