MMA News: Israel Adesanya Ready To Defend His Title

Israel has been holding back with some of his comments, but Cannonier certainly hasn't. In a recent interview, he had some interesting words to say about the upcoming fight between the two.

“All I know without giving up too much of my game plan is that it’s going to be very competitive. More competitive than any other fights that he’s had in the octagon. I’m sure it’s going to be the same thing same for me.

“But I’m going to anticipate less, just answering any of the questions that he’s gonna present to me, answering them with ferocity, and I don’t know, any of those pretty words we can add to it, but I feel like he’s going to have to change his approach, that’s for sure. He’s not going to be style-bending in there because I plan on neutralizing his game and imposing minds like I do with any and everybody.”