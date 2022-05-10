Rams QB Matthew Stafford Scores Two Of Drake's Estates For $11 Million

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford signed a handsome contract to stay in the city for another four seasons earlier this offseason. Recent developments show the NFL star has already put part of his newfound income to good use. 

According to the Wall Street Journal, Matthew and his wife, Kelly, have bought two Los Angeles properties from rapper Drake. The couple allegedly paid $11 million for the 3.6-acre parcels in the San Fernando Valley Region, much above the $7.4 million asking price.

Meanwhile, after Matthew moved from the Lions to the Rams last season, he purchased a 15,000-square-foot property in the same location for $19.6 million. 

Keep scrolling for more information about the quarterback's newly purchased properties.

The Newly Purchased Properties

Front of home
The Beverly Hills Estate | The Beverly Hills Estate

Drake's old houses reportedly cost Matthew and Kelly $5 million and $6 million, respectively. According to the Beverly Hills Estates real estate listing, one of the houses is a 3,600-square-foot property with five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a heated pool, a pizza oven, and an additional 800-square-foot guest cottage. The second home is a 2400-square-foot mansion with three bedrooms and three bathrooms, a brick fireplace, and a private horse track.

More Amenities In The Properties

Living room
The Beverly Hills Estate | The Beverly Hills Estate

The first residence is a 3,600-square-foot traditional home with fireplaces, hardwood floors, and vaulted ceilings.

The wood and brick structure, which has been exquisitely transformed according to listings, has floor-to-ceiling doors that open to an alfresco entertaining area and landscaped gardens with a BBQ area. 

The second property has vaulted wood-beam ceilings, an antique brick fireplace, and built-in seating in its living area. A private horse trail in the backyard completes the structure.

Why Two New Homes?

The pool
The Beverly Hills Estate | The Beverly Hills Estate

Matthew and his family now have three properties in the Los Angeles area and appear to be settling down for the long haul. On March 19, the 34-year-old quarterback agreed to a four-year, $160 million contract extension with the Rams, which will keep him with the team until 2026.

It is, however, unknown what the NFL player intends to do with his two new homes. It appears unlikely that he will move into either of them. Perhaps they were purchased for family members, or he intends to demolish both of them to make way for something far greater. Alternatively, he may have bought them to create a horse ranch or complex near his main residence. Only time will tell what the footballer's intentions are.

Past Purchases

The bedroom
The Beverly Hills Estate | The Beverly Hills Estate

Matthew's newly purchased properties from Rapper Drake are not his first. The NFL star has been in the business of buying and selling real estate.

In 2017, he purchased a magnificent property in Atlanta for $3.85 million. The main residence has seven bedrooms and seven baths. This includes a gorgeous master suite with soaring ceilings, a large walk-in closet, and a lavish spa-style bathtub in the en-suite bathroom.

More recently, in 2021, Matthew paid $19.6 million for a 15,000-square-foot mansion for himself and his growing family. Like his Bloomfield Hills home, the enormous LA mansion has a multitude of windows with stunning views of the hills and nearby canyons.

On the other hand, Drake just paid $75 million for English singer Robbie Williams' Tuscan-style villa in the hills above Beverly Hills and still maintains a 50,000-square-foot mega-mansion in Toronto's posh Bridle Path neighborhood.

A Star Player

Matthew Stafford in action
Shutterstock | 188292762

Besides his grand properties, Matthew has shown himself to be an incredible player on the field. He led the Rams to a 23–20 victory over the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI after throwing for 4,886 yards and completing 41 touchdown passes during the regular season in 2021.

He completed 26 of 40 passes for 283 yards and three touchdowns, including a game-winning touchdown to Cooper Kupp in the fourth quarter.

