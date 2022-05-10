Rams QB Matthew Stafford Scores Two Of Drake's Estates For $11 Million

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford signed a handsome contract to stay in the city for another four seasons earlier this offseason. Recent developments show the NFL star has already put part of his newfound income to good use.

According to the Wall Street Journal , Matthew and his wife, Kelly, have bought two Los Angeles properties from rapper Drake. The couple allegedly paid $11 million for the 3.6-acre parcels in the San Fernando Valley Region, much above the $7.4 million asking price.

Meanwhile, after Matthew moved from the Lions to the Rams last season, he purchased a 15,000-square-foot property in the same location for $19.6 million.

