Kate Beckinsale In Bikini Reminisces On Pre-Covid Life

With an Instagram following of more than 5 million fans, Kate Beckinsale is not only celebrated for her roles as an amazing vampiress with an ax to grind or her romantic comedies where she is searching for love. She has banter and wit that many fail to see because of her sex appeal, but at heart, Kate is just a simple woman with simple tastes – when she is not hitting up red carpets and scorching seasides in magnificent swimsuits, that is!