Liukin’s active lifestyle has amazing effects on her physique, too. So what exactly does she do to achieve that lithe figure?

“I try to work out almost every day,” she said. “I love pilates, I love hot yoga, SoulCycle, just going for a run. If I can’t get out to do a class, in my house, I do squats, pushups, a little circuit.”

And she’s not choosy about where she works out, either, saying, “There’s really no excuse. There is no, ‘I don’t have access to a gym’ — go for a run or a walk outside, do squats in your living room. It’s really important to stay young, to stay healthy.”