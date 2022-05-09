Inside Ellen DeGeneres And Portia De Rossi's Just Sold $8.8M Beverly Hills Home

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have already had a busy 2022 purchasing and selling houses in Montecito, California. Still, the couple just closed their first Los Angeles County deal of the year.

The real estate aficionados recently sold the elegant mid-century modern mansion they paid $8.5 million for on the steep slopes above Beverly Hills. The sale comes barely eight months after they bought the property.

Although the selling price of $8.8 million does not represent a significant profit after broker fees, taxes, and maintenance, it is unlikely that the couple spent much time remodeling the house.

Here are more details about the sale and the mansion.