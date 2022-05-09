Inside Ellen DeGeneres And Portia De Rossi's Just Sold $8.8M Beverly Hills Home

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have already had a busy 2022 purchasing and selling houses in Montecito, California. Still, the couple just closed their first Los Angeles County deal of the year. 

The real estate aficionados recently sold the elegant mid-century modern mansion they paid $8.5 million for on the steep slopes above Beverly Hills. The sale comes barely eight months after they bought the property.

Although the selling price of $8.8 million does not represent a significant profit after broker fees, taxes, and maintenance, it is unlikely that the couple spent much time remodeling the house.

Here are more details about the sale and the mansion. 

A Neighborhood Sale

Front of house
Hilton & Hyland | Hilton & Hyland

Ellen and Portia sold their Beverly Hills home to Guy Oseary, who lives right next door to the property. Hence, it's safe to believe the off-market transaction happened without a hitch.

Guy is a well-known Hollywood mogul. In addition, he is a long-time tech investor and talent agent who represents iconic singer Madonna and Irish band U2.

Since 2005, Guy has reportedly held the much larger tennis court estate next door, which he purchased for $7.4 million. He also spent $4.3 million in 2015 to buy another adjacent property.

With the addition of the former Ellen estate, Guy now has a three-house, three-parcel estate spanning approximately 2.4 contiguous acres, 18,000 square feet of living space, and a total cost of more than $20 million.

World Class Modern Renovation 

Bedroom
Hilton & Hyland | Hilton & Hyland

While Ellen and Portia may not have done any remodeling before selling out their home, there was a thorough renovation by some of the best designers shortly after they purchased it. 

Architect John Bertram and designer Sarah Shetter renovated the five and six-bedroomurl("https://www.hiltonhyland.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/LimeOrchard_22.jpg") home a few months ago, bringing in Douglas for furnishings, terrazzo floors, new fixtures, and colorful redwood accents both inside and out.

A Mid Century Masterpiece 

Living area with library
Hilton & Hyland | Hilton & Hyland

The 4,600-square-foot home, which is completely Mid Century, is accessed through a planted courtyard and navigated by sky-lit passageways. Open-concept rooms with built-ins and glass walls can be found throughout the single-story floor plan.

There is a step-down living room with a fireplace, a breakfast nook with booth seating, and a big kitchen with a marble-topped island, in addition to five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Gardens surround a patio with a swimming pool, fire pit, and bar in the backyard area. The land is just about half an acre in size.

Perfect Groomed Garden

Nature surrounding house
Hilton & Hyland | Hilton & Hyland

The approximately half-acre property is surrounded by lush gardens meticulously planned by Judy Kameon of Elysian Landscapes. The garden is one of the home's major highlights. In addition, the perfectly rectangular pool is surrounded by a stone patio serviced by a BBQ and bar.

Lots Of Celebrity Neighbors

Back with pool
Hilton & Hyland | Hilton & Hyland

Adele, Cameron Diaz, Katy Perry, Ashton Kutcher, and Nicole Kidman are among the Hidden Valley gated community's residents. Besides the A-list celebs living around the estate, rich wood trim, broad corridors, and glass walls dominate the 4,600 square feet of living area in this single-story house.

The skylit courtyard entryway leads to several living rooms, including a primary bedroom suite with a private office and soaking tub built-in. In addition, there are four guest rooms, one of which is designated as a children's wing.

There is no word on Ellen and Portia's next real estate stop, but the couple still owns at least three mansions in Montecito. Their Montecito real estate portfolio includes a $21 million Moorish-inspired mansion and a $14.3 million historic ranch from the late 1800s. 

The lovebirds are not slowing down on their real estate purchases and sales. Hence, it won't be a surprise if they purchase or sell another property sooner than expected. 

