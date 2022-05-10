Leah McSweeney Rates Her ‘RHONY’ Confessional Looks 

For what she called a “trendsetting moment”, Leah wore a see-through red and yellow flower print bodysuit, which apparently paired with matching gloves as seen in her confessional. Clearly a fav for the reality star, she gave this sexy number a 10.

Fans will have to stay tuned to see if the 39-year-old New Yorker returns for the RHONY reboot. Bravo recently announced they are recasting The Real Housewives of New York City ahead of season 14, McSweeney, who starred in seasons 12 and 13, is actually calling the series shakeup "so cool" and a "great idea."

﻿Though she’s still in the dark on whether or not Bravo will invite her back for the upcoming season, Leah told E News , "I'm in a place where if they ask me back, I'm going to go back.”

Watch Leah's full commentary of her 'Confessional Looks' here: