'RHUGT' Star Dorinda Medley Dishes On Least Irritating Cast Members 

Known for her no-nonsense personality on Bravo's The Real Housewives of New York City, Dorinda Medley is one real housewife alum who got selected as a cast member on RHUGT. The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip features many fan-favorite housewives, and while the new season is about to air, Medley, revealed which housewives irritated her the least during filming.
The Least Provoking Housewife
Dorinda is set to appear on the upcoming RHUGT: Ex-Wives Club alongside former housewives Vicki Gunvalson, Jill Zarin, Tamra Judge, Taylor Armstrong, and Brandi Glanville. Meanwhile, ahead of the season 2 premiere, the 57-year-old Massachusetts native discussed what filming was like during a recent interview. As Dorinda gave details of what went on as the camera rolled, she also noted the co-star she found less annoying. According to the former RHONY star, she got along best with Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille.
What Filming Felt Like For Dorinda
RHUGT season 2 filming took place at Dorinda's magnificent Blue Stone Manor estate in Great Barrington, Massachusetts. However, for someone who hasn't been on Bravo since RHONY season 12, she found the gathering rather unpleasant. On having the famous women together at her place, the Make It Nice author said,
"You gotta remember I hadn't had anyone at Blue Stone Manor for almost 16 months and then eight women, some I knew well, some I didn't know at all, some I knew a little bit, and then put them in Blue Stone Manor when it was still technically COVID."
Dorinda has hosted many elaborate affairs in the past. Some of the most memorable moments from RHONY are from the holiday festivals held at the socialite's residence. But when you throw eight housewives from different franchises into a room together, things are likely to get conflicting. Dorinda confirmed that the TV stars were at her place filming for 12-14 hours for eight days, and at some point, they all irritated each other.
Dorinda Before 'RHUGT'
Dorinda is no stranger to reality TV drama, as her time on Bravo was put on a hiatus for that. The author became a Bravolebrity in 2008 during the seventh season of RHONY, and she starred in several episodes until her rough time on season 12. Dorinda's final season on the hit Bravo show was a rocky one at the time. She had been dealing with a breakup, her father's death, and a broken rib; let's not forget that her house also got burnt. Since Dorinda's contract didn't get renewed for season 13, she shifted her focus to working on her line of bourbon and her book. However, while Dorinda may never get her position back on RHONY, her time on reality TV isn't over as she is set to star in the upcoming RHUGT.
'RHUGT' Season Sneak Peek
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is back, and it promises steamy dramas. The eight all-star Housewives alums will have a getaway filled with luxury, hilarious escapades, and nonstop drama at Dorinda's magnificent Berkshires home. Dorinda confirmed that something always happens with the doors of her "very special" Bluestone Manor. Even Andy Cohen, who serves as an executive producer on the series, revealed that he is very excited about the new season in an interview. He has also confirmed that season 2 is too twisted for words. RHUGT is set to premiere on June 23, with three of the seven episodes dropping the same day. New episodes will be available for streaming each Thursday afterward.