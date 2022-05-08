Paris Hilton In Bikini Is Ready For A 'Sliving Summer'

Close up of Paris Hilton
In full swing, summer is here, and American socialite Paris Hilton is ready for the warmer weather. Like many people across the world, the 41-year-old has been anticipating the turn of the season with hints on her Instagram feed. Her latest post features a sparkly bedazzled and embroidered three-piece bikini set.

When Paris says sliving, she means luxury, comfort, and the best possible option she can get! She coined the phrase to describe living one's best life which has been her mantra since coming out to society in 1996.

Paris Activates Sliving Summer

Paris wore a black high-waist bottom with gold star embroidery, a bedazzled black bra with blue sequins, and a sheer black kimono with multicolored butterfly sequins pasted.

She paired her sparkly outfit with matching black butterfly sunglasses, a bedazzled tiara, and sparkly eyeshadow.

Paris also wore fingerless gloves and black booties and posed, flaunting her toned abs and legs sitting on the fence with a fading crowd and night lights in the background.

Queen Of The Metaverse

Since revealing her support for NFTs, Paris has shared different pictures of herself cosplaying sci-fi characters tagging the posts "Queen of the Metaverse."

Here she wore an all-silver outfit looking like a sexy tin-woman. It consisted of a plain silver corset breastplate, a matching silver mini flare skirt, and a bold silver headpiece reflecting the colors of the rainbow from the flashlight.

Paris wore silver bedazzled fingerless gloves and dark lens silver-framed sunglasses matching her choker necklace.

Paris Is An Angel

The model dressed as an Angel in a white crystal backless top with bedazzled bottoms and giant white feather wings. Her eyeshadow is a two-toned galactic shade with a crystal on the wing, and she packed her blonde hair in a neat bun securing it with a lone pink star.

"11:11 I'll be your Guardian Angel Forever. ✨🧚🏻‍♀️✨," she wrote.

The exquisiteness of the outfit had fans and friends drooling in the comments and complimenting her with words like Icon, Queen, and Stunning.

Saying Goodbye To Spring In Flowers And Crystals

Paris bade Spring goodbye in a floral silver-bedazzled two-piece bikini and matching pumps while sitting on a flowery swing. The socialite let her blonde hair down in a bouncy curl for this look and wore nude makeup keeping the focus on her feminine outfit. She urged her followers to always blossom like flowers no matter the season as she does.

