ESPN Analyst Xavier Scruggs Reacts To Madison Bumgarner Ejection

The ejection of Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Madison Bumgarner has had the baseball world talking, even days after the fact. ESPN and MLB Network analyst Xavier Scruggs has also chimed in.

"It was like he was waiting for a reaction," Scruggs said of the umpire on MLB Off Base on Thursday. "That was my issue with it. I could almost care less about the strike zone right now. I care more about the idea of an umpire trying to bait somebody into a reaction so he can throw them out. That's what I didn't like."