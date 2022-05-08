Sharon Tate, Jealousy And The Manson Women

Investigators believe jealousy is one of the motives for murder. The Manson Family murders, led by Charles Manson, have been dissected by psychologists, law enforcement, criminologists, and crime authors for decades, mulling over the facts and motives behind this monstrous crime.

While The Family mutilated others, there was a barbaric element in killing the beautiful, successful actress Sharon Tate that differed from the others. She was pregnant. Women who hate women, women who are hatefully envious of women, is not a topic often examined when discussing the Manson murders.

Could female jealousy have been the driving influence that led to one of the most vicious slayings of a woman by the hands of women in 1969's California?