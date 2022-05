The actress revealed that the principal filming for Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches on AMC TV had begun, and her only complaint about the filming location was the heat. Alex is cast in the lead role as the oblivious neurosurgeon, Dr. Rowan Mayfair, who returns to her hometown and encounters supernatural beings.

It follows her journey of self-discovery after growing up in a very different environment with distant family members.

Since she wrote that the filming would last four months and posted this picture on May 1, we suspect the series is gunning for an October/November release - just in time for the spooky season. Its central theme certainly fits the bill.