Simone Biles Stuns In Leather Dress For NY

Olympic athlete Simone Biles shared pictures on her Instagram page showing her glowing skin and pretty smile going about her business. The athlete recently contemplated retiring, saying she's not sure if she's ready to do so yet following her exit from Tokyo 2020.

Meanwhile, she wants to enjoy the process of preparing for her wedding to Jonathan Owens, and so far, she's picked the dress.

Simone also announced a collaboration with the Athleta clothing brand, which dropped in April. The outfits cater to athletic little girls like her with big dreams. She wrote,

"ICYMI, my Athleta Girl x Simone Biles collab is here! It’s full of bright, uplifting styles and empowering affirmations designed to inspire—tap to shop. 💛"