Simone Biles Stuns In Leather Dress For NY

Olympic athlete Simone Biles shared pictures on her Instagram page showing her glowing skin and pretty smile going about her business. The athlete recently contemplated retiring, saying she's not sure if she's ready to do so yet following her exit from Tokyo 2020.

Meanwhile, she wants to enjoy the process of preparing for her wedding to Jonathan Owens, and so far, she's picked the dress.

Simone also announced a collaboration with the Athleta clothing brand, which dropped in April. The outfits cater to athletic little girls like her with big dreams. She wrote,

"ICYMI, my Athleta Girl x Simone Biles collab is here! It’s full of bright, uplifting styles and empowering affirmations designed to inspire—tap to shop. 💛"

Light Glam For NY

Simone wore a classy ruched snakeskin leather dress in an olive green shade that complimented her skin tone. She paired the long-sleeved minidress with shimmery green eyeshadow, a sharp black eyeliner, and nude glossy lips parting her braided hair to the side.

The Olympic gold medalist said it was a little glam, but her followers weren't buying it. They flooded her comments with positive adulations, especially one who wrote, "🌸💞⤵️ I am afraid yоu arЕ wrоng🌸💞⤵️," referring to her caption and inferring that her glam was anything but minor.

Fans Are Feeling The Look

Her 6.9 million followers weren't the only ones feeling Simone's glam because her fiancé jumped into the comment section to gas his wife to be up. Since they started dating, he's made it clear that he's her number one fan and vice versa.

"Yeah baby, you're rocking that outfit," he wrote.

Other Instagram users also complimented her look, saying,

"It’s the eye makeup for me 🤯🔥" "😍🤗❤️🕊️🙏🏼 GORGEOUS PRINCESS 😘" "Wow looking sensational 💚💙💚"

Radiating Positive Energy

Simone, 25, is glowing and radiating positive energy all over social media. In a recent Instagram post, she wrote that she was in the mood for some likes, and she got 72,000+ of them (10 percent of her total followers).

The athlete wore a skintight black cropped top with a drawstring slit black and white midi dress paired with a white handbag and clear strap heels. In addition to the 72,000-plus likes, she also received 305 comments filled with positivity.

Beautiful Inside And Out

One user commented, "This outfit," while another wrote, "Beautiful woman inside and out!!." Another commenter found her caption hilarious, saying, "The caption😂😂😍❤️." The consensus, however, was that Simone is gorgeous, with some users complimenting her outfit combination and glowing skin.

