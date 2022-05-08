NFL News: Bucs Unlikely To Bring Back Suh

Suh was drafted with the second overall selection in 2010 by the Detroit Lions. Suh was instantly a difference-maker, being selected to his first Pro Bowl and earning his first All-Pro selection in his rookie season.

However, his rookie season also saw the beginning of his path towards accruing a league-record amount of fines. According to the Detroit Free Press, he accumulated $27,500 in fines in his rookie season and would pay out $216,875 by the time his tenure with the Lions came to a close.

Suh would record 36 sacks in his five years in the Motor City, earning three total All-Pro selections and four Pro Bowl selections. Detroit would make two playoff appearances during his time, but the team never advanced past the first round.