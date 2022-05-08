NFL News: Bucs Unlikely To Bring Back Suh

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a few free agents of their own that have yet to re-sign. As things look now, one of them won't be returning to the team. According to Greg Auman of The Athletic, the Bucs seem unlikely to bring back defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh.
Auman writes that the Bucs' interest in Suh was "lukewarm" even before the 2022 NFL Draft, where they selected Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall with the 33rd pick of the draft. Tampa Bay GM Jason Licht didn't shut the door on bringing Suh back into the fold but suggested the five-time Pro Bowler was only under consideration in case of injury.