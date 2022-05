A GoFundMe page was created to help her family with expenses. The organizer, Briza Pace, said that friends believe the father of Emily's child did something to harm her. The medical examiner's office report said Rogers' boyfriend was the last person to see her alive. Police have not arrested him on charges directly related to the murder.

Pace said that Emily is originally from Texas, and her mother, Amy Rogers, traveled from there to help with the search. She will now be left with only her granddaughter after the unfortunate outcome.

"Baby Katie will be moving back to Texas. She's still in need of some items," the GoFundMe reads. "The profits of the Go Fund Me are now not only going to baby Katie, but also bringing Emily back to Texas where she belongs, along with memorial/funeral costs."

Anyone with more information should contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or 414-224-Tips.