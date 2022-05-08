The Ultimate Things You May Not Have Known About ‘The Ultimatum’

Netflix threw their viewers a curveball with the surprise hit show, 'The Ultimatum.' The premise did not disappoint, as it took the audience on a wild rollercoaster ride that kept everyone in suspense through each episode.

After season 1 ended, however, there were still tidbits and revelations to be discovered. Now that there has been an announcement on season 2 already, those that tuned in to the first season can now get more inside dish on what happened when the cameras stopped rolling with some of the couples and where they went after the show ended.

The entire cast had to sit down with hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey for a few recaps, but even then, there were more revelations that even the most intrigued fans may not have gotten from the series. Here are some of the things you may not have known about 'The Ultimatum.'