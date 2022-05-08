Dua Lipa Is Devastating In Swimsuit In Latest Posts

With a red hot career, a hit new album, and a tour, Dua Lipa is one of the most prominent pop singers in the world, and she is only getting bigger as more people become familiar with her sound and look.

The British singer is not only celebrated for hot vocals and videos, but she also has quite a following on Instagram, where more than 82 million fans tune in daily to see what is going on in her day-to-day life. And those who love to see her relaxing and frolicking in swimsuits have come to the right place!

The rumor mill had had quite a go at it later when the beauty was not seen at the Met Gala this year. But there is a good reason for this as she is currently on the other side of the Atlantic continuing on her critically acclaimed ‘Future Nostalgia’ tour, which has been selling out in venues worldwide!