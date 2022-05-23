Chrissy Teigen's Dating History Before Marrying John Legend Is Non-Existent

Legend also said it wasn't a love at first sight event though Teigen said they hooked up within a day of knowing each other. The singer said he preferred easing into his feelings, and the model agreed, saying she didn't want to rush him, so he doesn't regret making a hasty decision.

US Magazine reported him saying,

"We actually really love and respect and admire each other. I think that’s the foundation of who we are as a couple and we actually enjoy each other's company. She makes me laugh all the time. She's so good. She's so attentive, she's so loving loving and she also has a great sense of humor about it all."