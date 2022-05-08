January Jones Stuns In Cut Out Dress, 'Relives Quarantine PTSD'

In her latest Instagram share, January Jones wears a bright smile, but her caption suggests things aren't always quite what they seem. The 44-year-old actress wrote that the picture reminds her of quarantine, most likely because it's an old picture from 2020.

"Gimme a free day in my yard and I will make the most of it and also give myself a smidge of quarantine ptsd."

Regardless of the not-so-bright memory attached to the picture, Jones shares her beauty with 1.1 million followers, and they received it well.

