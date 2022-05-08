January Jones Stuns In Cut Out Dress, 'Relives Quarantine PTSD'

In her latest Instagram share, January Jones wears a bright smile, but her caption suggests things aren't always quite what they seem. The 44-year-old actress wrote that the picture reminds her of quarantine, most likely because it's an old picture from 2020.

"Gimme a free day in my yard and I will make the most of it and also give myself a smidge of quarantine ptsd."

Regardless of the not-so-bright memory attached to the picture, Jones shares her beauty with 1.1 million followers, and they received it well.

Reliving Her Quarantine Days

Jones wore a bright-colored makeup consisting of aqua eyeshadow and creamy peach lipstick. She curled her natural blonde bob underneath a black bucket hat and paired it with a knitted cutout black mini dress.

The long-sleeved dress had a plunging neckline displaying the top of her cleavage and two slanted triangle cutouts on the side held in place with a ring. Jones snapped the picture in her backyard using the greenery as a picturesque backdrop, and it was perfect.

Friends And Fans Shower Jones With Compliments

Some of her friends in the comment section felt the same way about her picture and showered her with compliments. Resident Evil star Milla Jovovich wrote, "GODDESS!!!🙌🙌🙌🔥🔥🔥," and Stand Up Comedienne Chelsea Handler called her "Beautiful!"

One enthusiastic fan noticed her background and told Jones she loved her backyard pictures. Another added, "Lovely place. I remember reading a magazine in a waiting room that featured your home."

Supporting A Good Cause

There's more to Jones than online shenanigans, and sometimes, she uses her quirkiness for charitable causes. Recently, she joined the Red Nose Society of America in its campaign to end Child Poverty in the country. She wrote,

"Join me and @rednosedayusa in their mission to end child poverty. A donation of ANY size will help build healthy futures for all children."

She also led by example, showing off her big round red nose and spotting a surprised face, and then she urged fans to click the link in the Society's Instagram bio to join the campaign and donate.

Here's Another Backyard Picture

Here's another backyard picture of January Jones featuring a close-up selfie and her pretty face with minimal makeup. She's wearing a red and white striped tee-shirt and a water sign Astrid Schmidt Jewelry gold ring. Jones also styled her short blonde bob in a messy curl with short bangs.

